The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, April 10

good morning, hoddlers.

I had a bad experience at a coffee shop this past weekend. The coffee was fine (a little expensive though).

What I’m talking about, though, was the music choice. A coffee shop needs good music. Not too distracting, but just comforting enough. Jazz is always a good choice.

Well, almost always a good choice.

I don’t quite understand how this particular playlist/CD was chosen, but it was wretched. Jazz covers of Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Believing, Last Train to London and Wake Me Up When September Ends.

When people mockingly speak of jazz and how it sounds, I think this is what they mean.

This wasn’t interpretive jazz. It was someone singing the lyrics almost like-for-like without any spin on it and perhaps a quartet backing her. It was so, so bad.

I understand there are jazz interpretations of beloved songs, and I’m all here for it. But do something with it. This honestly felt like torture.

I left within the first two minutes of Wake Me Up When September Ends. Couldn’t stand it any longer.

So fitzie walked past that place again on Tuesday. Guess what was playing. A jazz cover of Wonderwall.

Oh my days.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Faeries Wear Boots, by Jazz Sabbath

And now for your links:

