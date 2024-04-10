Tottenham’s end of season schedule is finally settled

It’s taken a hot minute, but Tottenham Hotspur finally have their match schedule settled until the end of the season. Today, the club announced that the home match against Manchester City will take place on Tuesday, May 14, with a 3 pm. ET / 8 pm BST kick-off.

The date and time has been confirmed for our @PremierLeague clash against Manchester City at @SpursStadium ️ pic.twitter.com/6uiS7lrARP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 10, 2024

Ironically, because Spurs were not in Europe this season and had fewer games to play, they were one of the clubs that had their schedule screwed with the most, with numerous matches rescheduled due to either TV coverage or because their opponents were playing other matches when the schedule first came out. That happens every season, of course, but it felt especially egregious this year

Whatever. Tottenham now know what their run-in looks like, and here it is, (hopefully) now set in stone:

Sat. April 13 - @Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Sun. April 28 - Arsenal, 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Thurs. May 2 - @Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

Sun. May 5 - @Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Sat. May 11 - Burnley, 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Tues. May 14 - Manchester City, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Sun. May 19 - @Sheffield United, 11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST

Look, that’s still a pretty brutal run-in. The three matches against Arsenal, at Chelsea, and at Liverpool within a week is gross and brutal, but the games all have to be played and there’s nothing really to do but get on with it. Either we get results or we don’t — Spurs are still in an excellent position in the table at present and their future is very much in the club’s hands. Really, you can’t ask for much more than that.

Strap in. Let’s go.