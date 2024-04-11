The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, April 11

good morning good morning

Last week we checked out where things stand in the EFL Championship, now it’s time to look a little further down the table.

There’s only a couple weeks left, and we’ve already got a few clubs who’ve clinched the playoffs or relegation. Let’s check them out:

EFL League One

Portsmouth have just about wrapped up automatic promotion and it looks like they’re one win away from doing that. Derby and Bolton are both in a fight for that second automatics spot. Meanwhile, Carlisle United are doomed to the third tier whilst Burton and Cheltenham could perhaps claw their way out of the relegation zone.

Top Six:

1. Portsmouth (X) (90 Pts, +35 GD, 42 MP)

2. Derby (X) (82 Pts, +35 GD, 42 MP)

3. Bolton (X) (81 Pts, +33 GD, 42 MP)

4. Peterborough (77 Pts, +30 GD, 41 MP)

5. Barnsley (74 Pts, +21 GD, 43 MP)

6. Oxford United (70 Pts, +18 GD, 42 MP)

Bottom Four:

21. Port Vale (40 Pts, -28 GD, 42 MP)

22. Cheltenham Town (38 Pts, -23 GD, 41 MP)

23. Fleetwood Town (34 Pts, -26 GD, 42 MP)

24. Carlisle United (R) (30 Pts, -35 GD, 43 MP)

EFL League Two

Stockport have been top of the table for most of the season now, and it looks like they’ll end the season at the top also. Two automatic spots remain after that, with Wrexham very close to securing the double-promotion. Five clubs appear to be in contention for the final three playoff spots.

Top Seven:

1. Stockport County (X) (83 Pts, +42 GD, 42 MP)

2. Wrexham (X) (79 Pts, +27 GD, 43 MP)

3. Mansfield Town (76 Pts, +38 GD, 42 MP)

4. MK Dons (74 Pts, +16 GD, 43 MP)

5. Crewe Alexandria (70 Pts, +10 GD, 43 MP)

6. Barrow (67 Pts, +12 GD, 41 MP)

7. Crawley Town (65 Pts, +8 GD, 42 MP)

Bottom Two:

23. Colchester (38 Pts, -20 GD, 41 MP)

24. Forest Green (36 Pts, -30 GD, 43 MP)

Vanarama National League

No surprise to see Chesterfield securing the league already. A little more intrigue at the bottom. And I’m a little sad to see Dorking Wanderers there.

Top one:

1. Chesterfield (C, P) (95 Pts, +42 GD, 43 MP)

Bottom Four:

21. Boreham Wood (47 Pts, -17 GD, 43 MP)

22. Kidderminster (46 Pts, -15 GD, 44 MP)

23. Dorking Wanderers (44 Pts, -28 GD, 43 MP)

24. Oxford City (R) (32 Pts, -37 GD, 43 MP)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Blackbiird, by Beyonce

