West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Trusting, processing

With Villa continuing to win, Tottenham Hotspur cannot afford to drop points to sides like Luton, yet for 80-some minutes that looked like the likely outcome. Instead, Ange Postecoglou’s squad found yet another late winner, which in all fairness was due after the home side had somehow failed to convert multiple great chances,

It is a quick turnaround with a trip to everyone’s favorite, West Ham United, slated for Tuesday. The margin for error remains miniscule, but it is never easy to spoil the Hammers’ cup final; Spurs have not won at the London Stadium since Jose Mourinho’s first match in charge, and the reverse fixture resulted in a loss as well last December.

For Tottenham, the message continues to be trusting the process. Postecoglou’s system takes time to implement, and while there have been plenty of glimpses into this bright future, there are still plenty of frustrations at the present. Still, though expectations were muted in year one, this club is too close to fourth place now to relent.

West Ham United (7th, 44pts) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (5th, 56pts)

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Time: 3:15 pm ET, 8:15 pm UK

Location: London Stadium, London

TV: Peacock Premium (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

The defeat in December was back when Tottenham had a habit of jumping in front — this time thanks to Cristian Romero — but would end up choking leads away. Now the opposite seems much more likely, but either way it would not be wise to mess around with a team that has just one home league loss in 2024. Many of those contests were draws, but the visitors will not be happy should the points be shared.

It is a little difficult to know what to make of West Ham then, especially after a crazy fixture like Saturday’s loss to Newcastle. Given that the past two outings have resulted in five goals in the final 20 minutes, it does feel like this is set up for Spurs to turn it on late as has been their recent habit, especially against a side allowing the fifth-most goals in the league.

Lilywhite Spotlight: On a mission

This is not an anti-Dejan Kulusevski system, but it is very clear what type of wings are working best for Spurs right now. Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson are not going to exceed their xG, but everything else about their play seems to be essential for Tottenham to generate any sort of attack, which cannot be said about Kulusevski.

Both speedsters have been very impressive as of late, and they sit atop the team in xG+A/90. Spurs need their ability to blaze down the wing, but truthfully need their willingness to do so just as much. Johnson, in particular, has been an excellent sub, but it might be time to just lock them both into the lineup and let the system operate around their skillset.