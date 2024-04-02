The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, April 2

good morning everyone! and welcome to your montly efl championship roundup. normally hoddle headquarters only does one edition, but there is so much chaos right now that we must break this into two parts.

So let’s dive into part one - the battle for the automatics:

——-

The last time we checked into the race for the automatics, there were four teams in the race. After Monday, only three remain.

Say goodbye to Southampton who, after a dramatic loss against Ipswich Town, are now 12 points back of Leeds (albeit with two games in hand).

It’s insane, really. Southampton, Ipswich, Leeds and Leiecester have all gone on long unbeaten stretches throughout this season. And at mininum one will miss out on promotion.

EFL Championship top three:

Ipswich Town (87 Pts, +33 GD, 40 MP) Leeds (86 Pts, +44 GD, 40 MP) Leicester City (85 Pts, +42 GD, 39 M)

At the top of the table is Ipswich Town. who have had their fair share of last-ditch victories. That includes Monday’s win against Southampton in which they came back from 1-2 down. Jeremy Sarmiento had no chance of getting back on his feet after slipping inside the box, let alone scoring. But he did it!

Leeds followed that with a late win of their own against Hull City. A late penalty sealed the three points. This is a team that hasn’t lost this entire calendar year.

Then there’s Leicester, the odds-on favourites to be promoted entering this season and at the top of the table for almost all of it. Now, they’re on the outside looking in. They had some rough results last month including losses to Bristol City and QPR. A win against Norwich kinda brought them back on track.

Form favours Ipswich and Leeds currently, while the run-in favours Leicester. But who knows, right? I can’t remember the last time a team won 26 games or more and failed to win automatic promotion. That’ll happen this year.

Ipswich Town run-in: at Norwich, Watford, Boro, Hull, at Coventry, Huddersfield Town

Leeds United run-in: at Coventry, Sunderland, Blackburn, at Boro, at QPR, Soton

Leicester run-in: Birmingham, at Millwall, at Plymouth, WBA, Soton, at Preston, Blackburn

Fitzie’s track of the day: A Cry for Help in a World Gone Mad, by Agent Orange

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham comebacks aren’t a coincidence

The Athletic ($$): Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a cash machine

Alasdair Gold: Bige Ange on how Timo Werner can improve

ESPN on Harry Kane being the world’s best trophyless player

Germany fans banned from buying number 44 kits over Nazi symbolism