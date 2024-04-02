West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

For you, the day Tottenham graced your stadium was the most important day of your life. But for us, it was Tuesday.

At least that’s what it feels like whenever West Ham line up against Tottenham Hotspur. No matter how they’re performing, the Hammers seem to find an extra iota of performance for their “cup final”. With that said, it’s been a solid season so far for David Moyes’ team, with West Ham sitting in seventh: not terribly placed but 12 points behind Spurs.

It feels somewhat like Tottenham have their mojo back following the 2-1 victory over Luton Town. There have been false dawns before, however, especially in the latter half of the season; and Ange Postecoglou’s aggressive tactics could play into the hands of West Ham, who are likely to play counter-attacking football.

This will be an intriguing match-up.

COYS!

Lineups

Representing east London ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/3dhGhWkk3s — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 2, 2024

Live Blog

How to Watch

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

London Stadium, London, UK

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET, 8:15 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised in the USA, TNT Sports 1 (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!