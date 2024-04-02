West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Well, that was not much fun to watch, but matches between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur rarely are. This time, at the London Stadium, it started off brightly with each team picking up an early goal, and then devolved into a muddy, messy, slog. Tottenham had 46 touches in the opposition box vs. 20. David Moyes didn’t make a single sub the entire match. And the match ended a 1-1 draw, which on its face probably is fair, and also is deeply, DEEPLY annoying.

I want those 90+ minutes back. It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

