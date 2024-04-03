The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, April 3

good morning! and welcome to the second part of our monthly efl championshpi roundup. There’s just too much for one post. This time, we’re going to be looking at the race for relegation

There are 10 clubs in the relegation mix with six matches to go. As of today, six points separate 16th from 22nd.

And, as QPR could attest, back-to-back wins can propel you out of the bottom. And, as Plymouth have shown, a winless streak can put you in a perilous place.

Plymouth have now sacked Ian Foster after going scoreless in their last five home matches, a horrible stretch. Home Park Stadium used to be a very tough place to play, but it’s part of a broader problem for Argyle, who cannot seem to score.

Birmingham remain outside of the drop zone thanks to a surprising 1-0 win against Preston, and Stoke City have also gone a couple games without losing.

Honestly, predicting who’ll drop down is hard. The margins are super tight and the week-to-week wildly inconsitent.

I’m not confident enough to write off any of these names, and there are a lot of six-pointers at stake in the coming weeks that should clear up the picture.

Let’s take a look at the run-ins:

QPR (46 Pts, - 12 GD): Sheffield Wednesday, at Plymouth, at Hull, Preston, Leeds, at Coventry

Blackburn (45 Pts, -10 GD): Southampton, at Bristol City, at Leeds, Wednesday, Coventry, at Leiecester

Stoke (45 Pts, -16 GD): West Brom, at Swansea, at Wednesday, at Plymouth, at Southampton, Bristol City

Millwall (44 Pts, -15 GD): at Huddersfield, Leicester, Cardiff, at Sunderland, Plymouth, at Swansea

Birmingham (42 Pts, -17 GD): at Leicester, Cardiff, Coventry, at Rotherham, at Huddersfield, Norwich

Plymouth (41 Pts, -10 GD): at Rotherham, QPR, Leicester, at Stoke, at Millwall, Hull

Huddersfield (40 Pts, -21 GD): Millwall, at Preston, at Bristol City, Swansea, Birmingham, at Ipswich

Wednesday (39 Pts, -33 GD): at QPR, Norwich, Stoke, at Blackburn, WBA, at Sunderland

Rotherham (23 Pts, -49 GD): Plymouth, at WBA, at Swansea, Birmingham, at Bristol City, Cardiff

