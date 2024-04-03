Tottenham released its 2023 financial books, and the books are good

As required by the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur released details of its financial records for the past fiscal year ending in June 2023 this morning, the details of which includes the 2022-23 season. These numbers were released later than usual, and notably after Tottenham announced a 3% hike in season ticket prices, a decision that angered a significant chunk of the fanbase.

The numbers are pretty eye-opening — in the 2023 fiscal year Tottenham announced a total revenue of £549.6, the highest revenue in club history and up from £444m in 2022, but also an operating loss of £86.8m, up from £50.1m a year ago.

In addition, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announced that the club is actively attempting to sell a portion of the club to outside investors. In a statement attached to the numbers, posted on Spurs’ website, Levy said the following:

To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the Club requires a significant increase in its equity base. The Board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the Club’s shareholders.

That sounds scary, but there’s significant reason to be extremely optimistic about the future of this football club. I’m hardly a finance guy, but here are my takeaways from the numbers:

The stadium is a money-printing machine.

The numbers released by Tottenham finally shows the financial power of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at something closer to the stadium’s full financial capability, a phenomenon that has been depressed and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Matchday receipt income went up from £106.1m in 2022 to £117.6m in 2023, while commercial revenue, which would include non-football events like concerts, non-football sporting events, and other activities, leaped from £183.5m to £227.7m. With Tottenham having already appealed to Haringey Council to increase the number of non-football events its allowed to host for next year, that number is expected to go up significantly in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is now a London destination for not only football, but NFL, boxing, concerts, rugby, and other activities. People love to go there, and they spend a lot of time and money inside the stadium. In short, the stadium generates TONS of revenue, both on and off matchday — and that money gets reinvested into the club in a virtuous cycle.

The operating loss looks bad, but really isn’t.

Most people will look at the £86.8m operating loss — the amount of money Spurs lost after depreciation, amortization, player trading, interest and taxation — with some level of concern. After all, doesn’t that mean Spurs have been spending more money than they take in? Won’t that get them in trouble with the league’s finance rules? But there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

First, the majority of Tottenham’s debt is tied up in loan repayments linked to stadium construction. That’s most of the “depreciation and amortization” part (amortized player transfer fees is another part of that as well). Notably, loan payments for capital projects like a new stadium are not factored in the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the regulations that have gotten Everton, Nottingham Forest, and (eventually) Chelsea in trouble. Take those loan repayments out of the equation and factor back in “the stadium prints money” from above, and Spurs are in an incredibly good position compared to other clubs in the league. This is also why Everton are still able to build a new stadium despite having a points deduction for breaching sustainability rules — that debt doesn’t count against their PSR calculations. Yes, Tottenham has a LOT of debt, but it’s paper debt and at extremely good terms, the good kind that shouldn’t concern financial regulators who look at books.

Whilst Spurs losses over last three years are high at £232m the annual depreciation charge of £72m for stadium etc are exempt PSR so no worries about a PL charge for beaching the limits — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) April 3, 2024

Second, according to the Swiss Ramble Spurs have the lowest wages-to-turnover ratio in the Premier League, are running well according to league rules, and are poised to thrive in what looks to be a coming era of Premier League financial regulation. We’re coming out of the Wild West of benevolent rich owners and into something that’s more sustainable and controlled; Tottenham is leading the way in that area (along with Arsenal and United, gross).

Spot the three clubs which have been charged by the Premier League for a breach of Profitability and Sustainability Regulations. pic.twitter.com/DyULNsRrzo — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) April 2, 2024

The numbers don’t include Harry Kane’s sale.

Notably, the 2023 financials do not include the £100m (probably closer to £82m + escalators and alternate financial agreements) sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last July. That’s significant, as it would’ve done a lot to offset the operating loss. That sale WILL be reflected on the 2024 books, however the 2023 numbers also include £56.2m in UEFA prize money from the Champions League campaign last season, which will not be included in 2024 as Spurs did not qualify for Europe this past season. So it’s something of a wash, but probably not an insignificant thing to point out.

Now is an excellent time for Spurs to look for outside investors.

We have seen numerous rumors over the years of Tottenham entertaining the idea of selling the club, or at least a chunk of it, to outside investors. The most recent were rumors of Levy entertaining an Emirati Sheikh, rumors which didn’t really pan out to much at least publicly but fanned the rumors of a possible equity sale.

Now Spurs have just come out and said it — they’re looking to sell part of the club to raise funds, and now’s a pretty good time to do it. Consider: the majority of Spurs’ expenses are loan payments with interest on the new stadium. If ENIC were to sell part of the club, it’s possible some (or all?) of the money from that sale could be funneled directly towards reducing or eliminating those loans. Getting out from under the stadium construction, combined with The Stadium Prints Money™, would put the club in an extremely healthy position.

But that might not be the reason. Spurs got extremely favorable loan terms during the pandemic, so there might not be as much incentive to pay off that debt ahead of time as we might think. In his statement Levy mentions the potential equity sale as a means “to capitalize on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects.” What does that mean? Who knows, but it’s likely some combination of increased transfer spending and cash on hand for the continued regeneration of the area around the stadium, part of Spurs’ long-term plan for the area. Again, I’m not a finance guy but investing in the club while you have good long-term debt at interest rates that are unlikely to be as low for the foreseeable future seems like a pretty good thing!

Another possibility would be to use the money as a return on investment for former owner Joe Lewis, and for Levy, co-owners of ENIC. Obviously Tottenham is an investment and Uncle Joe’s not running a charity here, even though he’s publicly divested all control from the club (probably a good thing considering his recent insider trading guilty plea). That would probably make a lot of people very mad, but it’s a possibility.

We also don’t know in what form that possible equity sale will manifest, or where that money will come from. That’s slightly concerning with various Middle Eastern nations still sniffing around Premier League clubs, but that’s a bridge we’ll have to cross when we get there.

Conclusion: This is good.

Tottenham Hotspur have shown an operating loss on their books for four straight years, but the other indications are all very strong and the club is in a very healthy position. The debt they have is “good debt,” they’re running sustainably as a club, and while they still don’t have the financial clout to directly compete with the Manchester Citys of the league, they’re closing the gap. Fans will rightfully grumble about ticket prices and rising cost of food/drinks in the stadium, and won’t be thrilled with Levy giving himself a raise from £3m to £3.3m (plus a £3m bonus according to The Athletic).

But the financials, as stated, are good. The next step is to translate that healthy position into further, and sustained, success on the football pitch. With Tottenham Hotspur, that’s always been the real challenge.