West Ham vs. Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of lowest highest points in the USA

Folks, if you had told me before the start of the season that we’d end up with a 1-1 draw away at West Ham in what looked at times like monsoon conditions, I’d probably have been a bit annoyed, but then thought about it for 10 seconds and decided “yeah, that sounds about right, it’s West Ham, fair play.” That’s exactly what we got on Tuesday night — a muddy, wet, grind-it-out rock fight of a 1-1 draw that made precisely zero people happy and yet on balance feels... okay?

So the (sadly predictable) social media meltdown over Tuesday’s result boggles my mind a little. Sure, it wasn’t a great match. Tottenham didn’t play especially well (though I’d argue they also didn’t play especially poorly). The finishing was off. David Moyes was in full 11-behind-the-ball Moyes Mode™. It was ugly and not much fun. But also... we didn’t lose!

Whatever. Let’s talk geography.

This theme started years ago when I happened across a blog (remember those?) that humorously depicted the trials and travails of a group of intrepid explorers, bravely attempting to summit the mighty Mt. Sunflower, the highest peak in Kansas. Kansas, for the non-Americans reading this blog, is a notoriously flat state in the middle of the American grain belt, hardly known for its mountainous terrain.

It was very funny. But it got me thinking — Mt. Sunflower is basically a wide, very shallow plateau, less of a “mountain” and more of a “general rise in elevation over a span of miles.” Even so, it has to be one of the lowest highest points in the continental USA, right? Jokes aside, what IS the country’s lowest highest point?

Turns out, I was wrong about Mt. Sunflower. It isn’t anywhere close to the lowest highest point in the USA, in fact it’s right in the middle. And hence, our theme. Honestly, a match where we got a decent result but didn’t play particularly well needs a theme like this one, where we rank the best of the mediocre.

These ratings go in descending order from lowest highest point upwards to a higher highest points. Why? Because that’s the theme, dammit. Stop asking questions.

Here are your Tottenham Hotspur player ratings to the theme of Lowest Highest Points in the United States.

5 stars: Britton Hill, Florida (+345’ / 105m)

Sitting a whopping 345 feet above sea level, Britton Hill is the lowest highest point in the country, which is probably not surprising as it’s in a state known for its swampland. It is hardly an imposing climb. In fact, it’s just a small town in Florida with a granite plaque commemorating its status as the lowest highest point in the USA. You may need to sit down and catch your breath, but probably only if you’ve been playing frisbee football on the nearby open field and got winded. Truly a must-visit lowest high points if you’re going after the full set (good luck with that).

No Tottenham players stood as tall as Britton Hill.

4.5 stars: Jerimoth Hill, Rhode Island (+812’ / 247m)

Jerimoth Hill is the highest point in Rhode Island and has the dubious distinction of being the lowest highest point in New England. So a perfect four star point: high enough to be a high point in the smallest state in the Union, low enough to be a regional oddity. Like with Britton Hill, you would never know its vast importance if there wasn’t a monument constructed there.

4 stars: Eagle Mountain, Minnesota (+2301’ / 701m)

There’s a point in these lowest highest point rankings where you leap to something that actually starts to look impressive. You also stop getting points named “hill,” “mound,” and “point” and end up getting non-ironic “peaks” and “mountains.” With Eagle Mountain, now we’re getting somewhere. At 2300’, Eagle Mountain looks like a proper mountain, especially in a state full of lakes that the glacier clearly plowed flat in the last ice age. That said, in the grand scheme of things it’s still pretty smol.

Guglielmo Vicario (Community — 3.5): Good Elmo. Made a lot of smart saves, didn’t let himself get bullied (too much) on corners. You can quibble about his role in Zouma’s goal but that had more to do with missed defensive assignments than anything Vicario did.

3.5 stars: Brasstown Bald, Georgia (4784’ / 1458m)

Let’s face it — there are a lot of middling lowest highest points in the United States. Mount Sunflower is one of them and that’s a funny one because, like, it doesn’t look like an impressive hill and anyway who expects a place in KANSAS to be that high above sea level? But Brasstown Bald in Georgia, in the middle of the Chattahootchee Forest, is genuinely pretty neat. It’s the biggest hill in an undulating landscape at the southern edge of the Appalachians and you get a pretty good view from the top. But in terms of lowest highest peaks it’s only middling. Sorry not sorry. 3.5 stars.

Pedro Porro (Community — 3.0): Pretty good? Had the best defensive stats of anyone in the back line despite getting beat a couple of times, linked up decently well with Brennan Johnson, sent a decent shot wide and forced a save.

Cuti Romero (Community — 3.5): Did a decent job against a tricky opponent in absolutely miserable conditions. Picked up his first yellow card in 12 matches.

Micky van de Ven (Community — 3.5): Possibly not the best match for his return due to the match conditions, but it’s good to have him back. Played pretty well, but looked a tad rusty at times and picked up a cheap (and inconsistently called) yellow card for pushing the ball away after it went out of bounds.

Yves Bissouma (Community — 3.0): I actually thought Bissouma played a lot better than a lot of other fans did after this match. Passing was still a touch Uhhhhh at times, but he was solid on the ball and did a decent job of defensively shielding the back line. One of his best performances in recent weeks. That’s maybe damning by faint praise, but it’s notable. I certainly didn’t think he was poor.

Brennan Johnson (Community — 3.5): Probably Spurs’ best and most efficient player in the forward line. Tapped in Spurs’ only goal and had a number of decent crosses into the box that his teammates didn’t capitalize on, but still got marked out of numerous situations.

Pape Sarr (Community — 3.0): The midfield improved the moment he came on, which is what you want from a substitute.

3 stars: Mount Rogers (5729’ / 1746m)

What’s a three star lowest highest point? Well, that’s a good question, so I took a mathematical approach, averaging the heights of the top 49 points in the table. (Sorry Denali, but you’re an outlier and break the curve.) That average came out to 5,874’. The closest lowest highest point to that number is Virginia’s Mount Rogers. I’ve been to Virginia, it’s a mountainous state so this is still an impressive-looking peak. But I expected it to be in the Shenandoah Valley region.

Destiny Udogie (Community — 3.5): I’m starting to wonder where that swashbuckling Destiny Udogie from earlier in the season went. He was okay especially defensively, but didn’t combine with Werner as well in this one (possibly due to West Ham bunkering) and he’s no longer looking to shoot despite a late one that was saved by Fabianski.

Timo Werner (Community — 3.0): Looked bright early on, picked up a very nice assist for Johnson and I was expecting a match closer to what we saw against Luton, and then he just... disappeared. That’s probably in part due to West Ham’s tactics, but it was frustrating to watch in real time. Had several moments where he did not make the late run at the back post to receive crosses. Feel like I can’t give him lower than 3 stars due to the assist... but I kinda want to.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Community — 3.0): Added a level of dynamism that we didn’t see in the midfield vs. Luton, though he faded badly after the first half hour and got manhandled by Lucas Paqueta. It could be that Lolo’s just a 30-45m player right now, which kinda sucks.

Ange Postecoglou (Community — 3.0): I praised Big Ange last week for using his subs well and I don’t think he passed that test this time. Manager ratings go as the team goes and this was a tough opponent in very tough conditions. That said... could’ve been a lot better.

2.5 stars: Mount Hood, Oregon (11,249’ / 3,429m)

Yeah, you’ve heard of Mount Hood, haven’t you? Proper mountain, innit? Highest point in Oregon, where the Cascades are most definitely a thing? Not the highest mountain in the Cascades which probably helps its cause here, but it’s still a big-ass hill, which is why we’re putting it down here with the Tottenham players who sucked.

Son Heung-Min (Community — 3.0): The real story of this match is that the forward line — and Sonny in particular — had bad games. Son had three key passes in this match, but also had 30 touches in the opposition third and only managed two shots. He gave up several chances to shoot in this one, and when you’re as good a finisher as Sonny that’s telling.

James Maddison (Community — 3.0): He looks frustrated. I don’t like it when Madders looks frustrated. Wonder if he’s still carrying a minor injury, because he just doesn’t seem as effective out there since his return to the first team.

Dejan Kulusevski (Community — 2.5): Probably not helped that he got moved all over the pitch after being subbed on but his passing was again off and he didn’t make any sort of impact. Should we have his sister call him and yell motivational things at him?

2 stars: Mauna Kea, Hawaii (13,803’ / 4,207m)

There are mountains, and then there are volcanoes that create their own islands that support ecosystems and people visit because of its impressive beauty. Mauna Kea is certainly majestic, but not in a “wow look at that beautiful mountain” way, but rather in a “I’m gonna spit lava all over your ass if you get too close” kind of way. (I know it’s dormant, work with me here)

No Tottenham players in this category, thankfully.

1 star: Denali (21,310’ / 6190m)

Somehow I managed to live my life up until now without realizing that Alaska successfully renamed Mount McKinley to Denali, its native name, back in 2015. That’s cool. I’ve been to Alaska, Denali rules. But the ratings are the ratings, and being the tallest highest point in the nation won’t get you very far in THIS article. Stupid overachieving mountain.

No Tottenham players were as highly high in a low point rating as Denali.

Ebright Azmiuth Memorial Non-Rating

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Giovani Lo Celso