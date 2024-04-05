Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest Preview: Seeing through the trees

After claiming to trust the process, it would be disingenuous to throw that all out after a single mediocre event, but it was not Tottenham Hotspur’s best evening against West Ham on Tuesday. Still, getting a point there was not the worst result and does not change the big-picture narrative or trajectory of this season.

The blow was softened a bit by City’s drubbing of Villa on Wednesday, putting Spurs just two points back of fourth with a match in hand. With Villa resuming Europa Conference League play soon, perhaps now is the time to leap back into the top four, with contests against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United next on the list.

The former is the more favorable of the two and there is not any good excuse for not claiming all three points at home. Tottenham won the reverse fixture on a nice Richarlison header right before halftime and a gift to Dejan Kulusevski, and at home the outcome should be the same when the two sides meet again Sunday, though this one will bring a familiar face back to North London.

Tottenham Hotspur (5th, 57pts) vs. Nottingham Forest (17th, 25pts)

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 1:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

The analytics think Forest is a top-eight defensive side by xGA, and while the actual goals conceded are sixth-worst, perhaps the defense is regressing in the right direction. Over the past five league matches, opponents (including Liverpool) have scored exactly one goal; the preceding fixture was a 4-2 loss to Villa, but clearly Forest is on a strong defensive stretch.

Unfortunately this solid sequence has yielded just five points, as the offense has been asleep. Prior to Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Fulham, the score lines read 0-1, 0-1, 1-1, 1-1, leaving Nuno Espirito Santo with not much to show for his shored up defense. Of course, that is somewhat to be expected from the low-possession, low-output Nuno, so maybe not of this is a surprise.

Lilywhite Spotlight: Do something

All of this should bring some caution despite Tottenham being the heavy favorite on paper. Tuesday was just the latest example of the attack having no idea how to break down a packed box, and this will be yet another crusade against a low block. There is no magic formula or combination of players that can solve this riddle, but against these sort of sides, something has to chage.

Ange Postecoglou should be able to trust stars like Heung-min Son and James Maddison, and that is really the takeaway here. Yes, Brennan Johnson has shown a level of effort and energy that the other wings lack, but really the need now is for creativity and class; Son and Maddison both possess that talent, and they will need to step up down the final stretch if this offense is going to score.