The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, April 5

good morning!

Everyone knows I love Talking Heads, and I know there are a lot of Talking Heads fans who read this blog.

You may all be curious to know, then, what Lorde’s cover of Take Me To The River sounds like. You’re in luck, thanks to Pitchfork.

I didn’t even know there was a tribute album in the works on Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. It’s my favourite music documentary ever. I must’ve watched and listened to it dozens of times.

Take Me To the River, My Girlfriend is Better, Life During Wartime, Heaven, Genius of Love are all so so so good. Everything else is amazing too.

Soon we’ll get to hear other artists’ versions of these. Today, we listen to Lorde’s. (I also remember we did have Paramore’s cover of Burning Down the House featured lately).

Paramore, Miley Cyrus, The National, girl in red, Blondshell, Chicano Batman, The Linda Lindas and Toro y Moi are among others to also feature on this album.

I’m not too sure on this lineup, but I’m willing to give it a shot. I guess it’s nice to know how expansive Talking Heads’ influence is, but I’m not quite sure if the frenetic energy can be matched by any of these artists. Maybe Miley Cyrus or The Linda Lindas.

I just wanna know - is anyone brave enough to do Big Business/I Zimbra?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Take Me to the River, by Lorde

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Questions for Daniel Levy as £3m bonus matches expected revenue of Tottenham’s ticket price rise

The Athletic ($$) on what makes Sonny a PL great

Brennan Johnson is starting to show why Spurs spent £47m to sign him

Luis Rubiales says he faces trial over World Cup kiss ‘because I am a man’