Tottenham to play rescheduled Chelsea match on Thursday, May 2

Tottenham Hotspur finally know when they’re going to play Chelsea Football Club... and it kinda sucks. The Premier League announced that the postponed match at Stamford Bridge will now be played on Thursday, May 2, with the following match against Liverpool at Anfield pushed back to Sunday, May 5.

Dates and times have been confirmed for our @PremierLeague clashes against Chelsea and Liverpool ️ pic.twitter.com/gY4cVrLHay — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 5, 2024

The Chelsea match will also follow the home North London Derby, home against Arsenal, on Sunday, April 28, meaning that after a two week break Spurs will face a murderer’s row of three matches against major rivals in the span of a week — Sunday, Thursday, Sunday.

Now, look — this is horrible, but there is an upside. The break in the prior weekend means that Spurs will be extra rested in the one game that REALLY matters — the NLD. If you’re going to play vs. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in one week, that’s probably the order you want.

Think of it this way — Tottenham will have to rotate during this week but they can go full strength against Arsenal at the very least. And while I have a hard time believing that Ange would ever do it, playing a heavily rotated side against Liverpool in the third game would likely lead to a loss, but a loss to Liverpool hurts Arsenal’s title hopes more than anything, so that feels like a decent silver lining to that particular cloud.

Look, that week is going to be gross no matter how you slice it — a real grind at the end of the season. There’s a chance Spurs loses all of those matches. But even so Tottenham are in a very favorable position in the table and should be considered favorites to finish at least fifth. It’s looking more and more like that may be enough for Champions League qualification next season. It’s gonna suck, but if Tottenham can push through that meat grinder of a week with 3-6 points, they should come out shining at the other end.