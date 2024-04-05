Ange Postecoglou nominated for March Premier League Manager of the Month

Good news this morning — Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has pulled down another nomination for Premier League Manager of the Month, this time for March 2024, the month just past.

This has been more or less a regular occurrence this season — Postecoglou won the award three straight months (August, September, October 2023) and has been nominated a few more times. This month, however, looks like it’ll be a tricky one. He’s in a field that includes Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

Ange is probably an outsider to win the award this month, as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bournemouth all went unbeaten in March. Bournemouth played an extra match and won more points, Arsenal had the higher goal differential, and Klopp is Klopp so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Curses aren’t real but if Arteta does win — his second straight award — this would be a pretty handy time for that to kick in, imo, especially with an NLD coming up at the end of the month.