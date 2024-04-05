TEAM NEWS: Richarlison ruled out of Tottenham vs. Forest

Tottenham Hotspur play a match on Sunday at home against Nottingham Forest, and according to Ange Postecoglou everyone not on the long-term injury list will be available for selection... except Richarlison.

Big Ange released his usual video team update this morning and he said Richy would be rested after experiencing a “niggle with his knee” over the past couple of weeks.

The latest team news from Ange ahead of #TOTNFO ️ pic.twitter.com/EbLn9Mb6cu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 5, 2024

That makes sense. A lot of people were wondering why Richarlison didn’t play a bigger role against West Ham on Tuesday, especially when his hold-up play would’ve been extremely useful against a bunkered David Moyes-coached side. And when Richy did come on near the end of the match, he was pretty ineffective. So knowing he’s struggling with his knee and fitness kinda makes sense? Hopefully another week’s rest will get him back up to where he needs to be for the trip UP NORF to Newcastle next weekend.

The other interesting tidbit from Ange in that video involved the players currently injured, with Ange admitting that all of Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster, and Ryan Sessegnon are “unlikely to play again this year” as they continue to rehabilitate. That’s a bummer, but at this point it’s not a surprise. Feels like if they were going to be involved at any level this season they would have been by now, especially Sess and Solomon. I don’t know what their future holds in this Tottenham team next season, but hopefully they can all make full recoveries and continue their careers.