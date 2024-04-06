Saturday Football Open Thread

Let’s get straight to the point: there’s football on, and you’re here because you want to watch it, and talk about it on a Tottenham Hotspur blog where you can discuss ideas with like minded fans. Well, buddy do I have a game thread for you!
There’s a full slate of matches on today, none of which feature Spurs. That’s okay, because we’ll get plenty of time to angst about Tottenham in tomorrow’s match. For now, let’s just concentrate on collectively willing Arsenal to lose.
Your open thread. The usual rules apply. Namaste.
Saturday Football Schedule
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Aston Villa vs. Brentford
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Everton vs. Burnley
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Fulham vs. Newcastle
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Luton Town vs. Bournemouth
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Wolves vs. West Ham
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Brighton vs. Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
