Saturday Football Open Thread

Let’s get straight to the point: there’s football on, and you’re here because you want to watch it, and talk about it on a Tottenham Hotspur blog where you can discuss ideas with like minded fans. Well, buddy do I have a game thread for you!

There’s a full slate of matches on today, none of which feature Spurs. That’s okay, because we’ll get plenty of time to angst about Tottenham in tomorrow’s match. For now, let’s just concentrate on collectively willing Arsenal to lose.

Your open thread. The usual rules apply. Namaste.

Saturday Football Schedule

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Everton vs. Burnley

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Fulham vs. Newcastle

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Luton Town vs. Bournemouth

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. West Ham

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Arsenal

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com