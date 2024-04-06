 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Football Open Thread

By Dustin George-Miller
Leicester City v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Marc Atkins - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Let’s get straight to the point: there’s football on, and you’re here because you want to watch it, and talk about it on a Tottenham Hotspur blog where you can discuss ideas with like minded fans. Well, buddy do I have a game thread for you!

There’s a full slate of matches on today, none of which feature Spurs. That’s okay, because we’ll get plenty of time to angst about Tottenham in tomorrow’s match. For now, let’s just concentrate on collectively willing Arsenal to lose.

Your open thread. The usual rules apply. Namaste.

Saturday Football Schedule

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Brentford
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Everton vs. Burnley
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Fulham vs. Newcastle
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Luton Town vs. Bournemouth
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. West Ham
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

