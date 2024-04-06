Former Tottenham players congratulate Son Heung-Min on 400 club appearances

Everybody loves Son Heung-Min. How could you not? During Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham, Sonny became the 15th player to reach the milestone of 400 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, leapfrogging Chris Hughton and joining an exclusive club of Spurs luminaries.

It’s a big deal. Not many players stick around long enough to get to this milestone, especially outfield players in the modern era when there’s so much roster churn from year to year. Spurs commemorated Son’s achievement by getting a raft of Sonny’s former Spurs teammates to send him congratulatory messages, and it’s a real who’s-who of Remembering Some Spurs Guys.

A lot of love for @Sonny7 from his ex-teammates, including @HKane, @JanVertonghen and @dele_official



Special messages to our captain after reaching 400 Spurs appearances! pic.twitter.com/tZf2emvrGf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 6, 2024

There are messages from Harry Kane, Dele, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, and Kevin Wimmer — all players who were not only Sonny’s teammates but also his friends. All of the above have either retired or moved on to different clubs, but all think so highly of Son as a person and a player that they’re willing to offer their congratulations publicly. Son was a part of a lot of very special teams, and it’s so obvious watching those messages in how much affection all of those players have for him.

For so many years it felt like Sonny was gliding along under the radar at Spurs — a very good player but always overshadowed by others. Not anymore. He’s finally getting the full focus of the attention at Tottenham, something he richly deserves.