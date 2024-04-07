Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

With Aston Villa only managing a point against Brentford yesterday, Tottenham Hotspur’s destiny (no, not that one) in the push for top four is firmly in their grasp. A win against today’s opponents, Nottingham Forest, will catapult the Lilywhites into the guaranteed Champions League spots.

The only obstacle?

The return of Nuno Espirito Santo to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That’s right, after his ignominious exit from the club the Portuguese manager spent some time in the Saudi league before being brought on at the helm of Forest as they struggle to escape relegation. Currently, only goal difference is what is keeping the West Bridgford side out of the bottom three, and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his side can make a deduction from that ledger.

Tottenham will be hoping for a more fluid performance after toiling to a stalemate against London rivals West Ham; a near-fully fit squad should help at least, though the scratching of Richarlison from the squad due to injury is a blow. Still, Spurs should have plenty in the tank to take down one of the Premier League’s cellar dwellers - but as they say, there are no easy matches in this competition.

COYS!

