Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest: Community Player Ratings

In the end, it was a straightforward win. Tottenham Hotspur went ahead in the first half thanks to a Murillo own goal, but then conceded before halftime through in-form striker Chris Wood. It looked like it might be another frustrating match with a sputtering Spurs offense.

Then Spurs kicked into gear. Spurs got solid performances from halftime subs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, but it was the defenders who stepped up — Micky van de Ven leathered a shot into the top netting, and Pedro Porro added a second goal and Spurs won comfortably by a final score of 3-1.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

