Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham Forest: Spurs second half charge once more seals three points

Tottenham Hotspur once more used its second-half adjustments to inflict damage on a relegation-battling side in Nottingham Forest as Spurs came away with a 3-1 victory and sit in fourth.

With the fourth and final Champions League spot still up for grabs between Aston Villa and Tottenham — fifth is a possibility with European clashes ongoing — the Lilywhites had it in their hands to leapfrog back into fourth and in the beginning it looked ideal.

Spurs scored the first goal of the game by way of an own goal — a regular on the scorer’s sheet — as Timo Werner continued to use his left foot to wonders with balls going into the box and seeing his low crosses either get close with strikes or forcing corners.

As an own goal was scored by Murillo, it seemed as if Spurs would be able to control the game with the first 15 minutes or so spent in the Forest half.

But, all Forest needed was one chance to level it as a beautiful counter came with Spurs leaking in the back to set up Chris Wood for his fourth consecutive game to put the game at 1.

Both sides had another chance in the first half with the best chance coming on a Forest attempt as Guglielmo Vicario saved an initial Forest attempt but sprawled to his left and was unable to fully secure the ball, Wood came in and struck the ball with full power off the post and looking distraught as to how he missed an easy strike as a No. 9.

Coming out for the restart, Ange Postecouglou made two instant changes in the midfield with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr coming off for Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Instantly the change was seen in the attacking end as Bentancur put balls in the box and Hojbjerg let loose on a few out-of-the-box strikes from routine short corners.

Looking to break the game open Spurs did just so with an unbelievable strike of the ball from Micky van de Ven.

Find yourself a CB who can hit ‘em like Micky van de Ven



(via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/Ggxo69YaPy — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 7, 2024

Setting himself up for the top bins strike and his second goal in his debut season for Spurs, van de Ven sparked a second-half juice that Spurs needed.

Minutes after regaining the lead, Spurs third and final goal came way from James Maddison’s high pressing winning the ball down the left flank and sending the ball into the box.

Finding Bentancur short, Lolo’s flick to the middle of the box gave Pedro Porro a chance to use his shooting boots to leather the ball into the net.

From then on, it was all about keeping Forest away from getting back into the game.

In doing so, Spurs took all three points in the fixture and regained the fourth spot in the table thanks to a better goal differential (+20 to +17).

Notes: