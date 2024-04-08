The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, April 8

good morning!

Those of you in the US (and maybe even not in the US) might be interested to know that the solar eclipse is happening today.

This is when the moon blocks the sun. It’s pretty cool, unless you’re a firebender.

Last week I saw a couple of publications creating these eclipse-themed playlists. Some song choices were pretty obvious:

Total Eclipse of the Heart

Starman

Eclipse

Blinded By the Light

Seven (because we haven’t heard enough of Taylor Swift)

A local CBS outlet picked Space is the Place, by Sun Ra, which I thought was pretty cool. What is less cool is one playlist chose the Flaming Lips’ cover of Dark Star instead of the Grateful Dead’s 8/27/72 version.

But I’m pretty miffed no one chose Donovan, who has the best song for an eclipse out there.

I’m talking about The Intergalactic Laxative. It includes space exploration, planets, stars and the cosmos, and a logistics operation all in one:

If [lol] is your problem

When you’re out there in the stars

Oh, the intergalactic laxative

Will get you from here to Mars

That whole album Cosmic Wheels (including the title song) are all great choices for an eclipse-themed day.

So sit back, relax and enjoy your eclipse day. Maybe even play this standout track to enhance the experience.

Oh, the intergalactic laxative,

Will get you from here to there.

Relieve you and believe me,

Without a worry or care.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Intergalactic Laxative, by Donovan

Oh you know what? You guys have been good. Here, take a second track of the day.

And don’t let this two TOTD distract you from the fact that Chelsea dropped two points against Sheffield United yesterday!

Safe eclipsing, all.

Fitzie’s track of the day, part two: Cosmic Wheels, by Donovan

And now for your links:

