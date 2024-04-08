Timo Werner: “I’m loving it” at Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner was a surprise addition to Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer haul, joining from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig seemingly out of nowhere on loan with a £17m purchase option. After a short adjustment period, Werner has become a regular name in Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs starting lineups, playing a direct and open style on the left side of midfield.

And he’s doing well! Timo has two goals and three assists (unfortunately assists on own goals don’t count) in 689 minutes of action this season, with an npxG+xA/90 of 0.77. It’s a small sample size, but that’s still second on the team behind Brennan Johnson. And the best news is that he’s enjoying Tottenham as much as we’re all enjoying having him here.

Here are some pulled quotes from an interview he gave alongside Micky van de Ven to Sky Sports after Sunday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

“I do the best that I can do to assist and help the team with those runs and so forth. Luckily the opponent put the ball in the net, it’s not a goal from us but it doesn’t matter. I’m very happy that this guy [Micky van de Ven] got a goal today. “I love it [here]. I have to smile because we’re joking all the time in the changing room, yesterday I told [Micky] “maybe next time you can score with your head, and again with your foot... I’m enjoying it a lot, especially playing with this team, these teammates, in this style and in this stadium.”

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham’s leadership have not given any indication as to whether Spurs will or will not opt to purchase Timo outright this coming summer. There are probably very good reasons not to tip your hand like that — the season is long, and it’s just generally not a good idea to let your competitors know what you’re planning to do.

But come on. We kinda know, don’t we? Ange has said numerous good things about Werner and what he has brought to this Tottenham side, and you just won’t find players as good as Timo at that price point this summer unless you’re willing to take a massive risk. Sure, Spurs are aiming for players higher than Timo as Postecoglou tries to mold the squad into something that can challenge for the Premier League title, nor should purchasing Timo this summer mean that Spurs won’t go after a top-tier dribbly winger. They absolutely should!

But even if Spurs hit a home run in the transfer window this summer, an experienced player like Timo is fantastic as a depth and rotation option. Tottenham will very likely have a lot more games to play next season and injuries will always be a factor. I have a hard time imagining that Spurs would pass up the opportunity to sign a player like Timo — one who actually wants to be here because he loves it here — when given the option.