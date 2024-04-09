Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings to the theme of Level 7-8 non-league crests

Good day everyone. I have good news — yesterday’s eclipse didn’t harbor the apocalypse or result in armies of the walking dead, and also Tottenham Hotspur are in fourth place after defeating Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Sunday! It wasn’t the comprehensive beat-down of former manager Nuno Espirto Santo that we wanted, but it’s a win, and at this stage of the season you take any win you can get. Especially ones that put you in a guaranteed Champions League position.

Now, onto the player ratings. A few weeks ago I did this theme with club crests in the Vanarama National League, just below the football league in levels 5-6 on the pyramid. Y’all seemed to like it! There were some really cool crests, and it turns out I later discovered that several of my personal favorites (Alfreton Town, Eastleigh, Tonbridge Angels) were all designed by the same firm. Huh.

So I figured — with matches coming thick and fast, why not go back to the well? This time we’ll be focusing our attention on clubs levels 7-8 in the pyramid. The lower you go in the pyramid the more leagues and teams there are to research, which widens the research base. I enjoy researching these themes because not only do I get to have design taeks but also I get to learn a little more about some of these small, regional clubs down the table.

Once you get this low in the table, you need to be more open about the design of these crests. After all, these are small clubs — they’re usually not hiring the big-time professional design firms. That said, you can still often see a clear difference between someone who hired a first-year university design student to make a crest and a club staffer who fired up Microsoft Paint one afternoon.

Here are your Tottenham Hotspur player ratings for their match against Nottingham Forest, to the theme of non-league crests from clubs levels 7-8 on the pyramid, including the Isthmian League, Northern League, and Southern League.

5 stars: Dulwich Hamlet (Isthmian League Premier Division)

I unironically love this crest. It’s not just the color scheme, which is great, it’s everything about it — the old school interlocking letters, the circular logo with sans-serif font, but surrounded by the stylized rose. It’s interesting, unique, and gorgeous. I know that Dulwich Hamlet is the chosen non-league club for a not-insignificant percentage of Tottenham fans, but that’s not why I selected this club — it’s just a really, really good crest. Outstanding work.

Unfortunately, no Tottenham players were as good as the Dulwich Hamlet club crest.

4.5 stars: Leatherhead FC (Isthmian League South Central Div.) / Hythe Town FC (Isthmian League South East Div.) [tie]

I agonized over which club crest to put here, vacillating back and forth until I finally realized that... hey, it’s my article, I can do whatever I want. So I’m using both. I love these two crests for different reasons. Leatherhead’s crest has just an exceptional bird on it, and the old school woodcut look that I just adore. Hythe Town’s crest is, apparently, just the crest of the Hythe town council, which dates back to Edward III in 1337, but it’s a spectacular use of design restraint in an era when heraldic crests threw everything including the kitchen sink into their work.

Micky van de Ven (Community — 4.5): In another universe, that ball tore through the top of the net, rose out of the stadium, and is now somewhere, still rising, heading towards infinity. An excellent all-around match, but should be noted that he did get lost on defense for Forest’s counterattack goal.

4 stars: Matlock Town (Northern Premier League Premier Division)

By nature, football crests are all pretty similar — similarish shapes, content, design. They’re made to go on football shirts and on stadium walls and to represent a club’s personal identity. So when clubs go outside of the box, I sit up and take an interest. Matlock Town are the Gladiators, and there are so many standard ways to depict a gladiator that when I saw this glorious armored dude I almost cheered. This is different and excellent, although I think they missed an opportunity for the greatest crossover event of all time.

Ange Postecoglou (Community — 4.0): Brave of Ange to not only spot a tactical problem but ruthlessly make two halftime subs to fix it. Still feels like he doesn’t know what his best midfield is (I don’t really either, tbh).

Timo Werner (Community — 4.0): Again got a lot of love (and even more space) on the right. Doesn’t get an assist for Murillo’s own goal but deserves one and might have gotten a couple more on a different day. Also involved in the buildup to the Porro goal.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Community — 4.0): If all we get out of Lolo right now is one good half, I’d like it to be a half like that one. Stabilized the midfield and found Porro in space with a glancing header. He intended that and not a shot, right? We’ll say he intended that.

Guglielmo Vicario (Community — 4.0): Powerless for the counterattack goal and made a few solid stops. That said, I still have flashbacks of that Murillo lob that caught Elmo waaaaaaay off his line.

3.5 stars: AFC Kemptston Rovers (Southern League Division One Central)

When you’re a club named the Walnut Boys, sometimes you must lean into that skid. Kempston Rovers’ crest isn’t particularly intricate, modern-looking, or even well-designed, but what it does have going for it is a big honkin’ walnut right smack in the middle. You KNOW what you’re getting when you see Kempston Rovers’ club crest — this is the walnut club. They’re a tough nut to crack. I dig it.

Cuti Romero (Community — 3.5): Avoided a yellow card and defended well with a couple of defensive miscues along the way.

James Maddison (Community — 3.5): Still doesn’t seem completely right but was more lively and made Porro’s goal with a short cross from the left.

Brennan Johnson (Community — 3.5): Had a lovely shot attempt saved by Sels and did get into space from time to time. Could’ve easily had a goal and assist if the moon were in Sagittarius or something.

Pedro Porro (Community — 4.0): Hell of a goal, but also got lost a couple of times on defense in what was at times a very open game.

Son Heung-Min (Community — 3.5): Still not sure what’s going on with him and why he won’t shoot in the box, but he did have a lovely Tom Carroll assist for Micky’s goal and that’s easily worth at least an extra half-star.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Community — 3.5): Pierre. He can come in at halftime and completely change the game with a little more ambitious passing from deep, and then somehow still manage to pass the ball straight to an opponent at least twice a game. He’s both an intriguing and also frustrating player. But gotta say, he was just what Spurs needed in this one.

3 stars: Sutton Coldfield Town (Northern Premier League Division One Midlands)

I have nothing against Sutton Coldfield Town’s crest. There’s a lot owed here to Manchester City’s revamped circular logo, both in font, design, and color scheme, and because it’s a midlands club it’s got the Red Rose of Lancaster front and center. Whatver. It’s fine. Sterile, not particularly unique, and obviously designed in a lab, but it’s fine. I’m sure they’re happy with it.

Destiny Udogie (Community — 3.5): Did well going forward but spaced out a couple of times defensively and especially on Forest’s goal.

Pape Sarr (Community — 3.0): Didn’t think he was poor so I was a little surprised by his halftime sub. It is true however that he did not impose himself on the match in the first half.

Giovani Lo Celso (Community — 3.0): Should’ve earned a red card on Danilo but for referee intransigence. Looked lively, even if he didn’t impose himself much in a short cameo.

2.5 stars: Basildon United (Isthmian League North Division)

So... what exactly is that image? Is it a Rorschach ink blot? A puddle of spilled latté? The coastal contours of a lake? The hairline of a ‘70s rocker with bed-head or a bizarre tumor? The silhouette of a woman reclining Flashdance-style while holding up a dwarf? Actually, that last one is pretty close — it’s depicting a really weird statue in Basildon’s town center of a small child sitting on the chest of a woman. Which, okay, but like that’s a really strange and barely identifiable image for a club nicknamed “The Hive” when you’ve also literally got a bee at the bottom of that crest.

Yves Bissouma (Community — 3.0): I see a lot of praise for Bissouma in this match and I just don’t see it. Tidy on the ball but was all over the place tactically and didn’t effectively shield the back line. Getting hooked at halftime should be a pretty strong clue that whatever he was doing out there isn’t wasn’t what Postecoglou wanted.

Dejan Kulusevski (Community — 2.5): Whoof, Deki. Man, I don’t know. Something’s going on with him and I hope he’s going to therapy so he can talk through whatever it is.

2 stars: Ascot United (Isthmian League South Central Division)

Don’t laugh, Ascot United are defending league Quidditch champions, and nobody can put a quaffle through a hoop or kick a volleyball into a wall with a grid painted on it quite like Ascot United.

No Tottenham players in this category, thankfully.

1 star: Cribbs Football Club (Southern League Division One South)

“Trust Cribbs Football Club, your family-owned source for heating, ventilation and air conditioning sales and service throughout the South Gloucestershire area.”

No Tottenham Hotspur players were as bad as the crest for Cribbs Football Club.

Tom Carroll Memorial Non-Rating

Dane Scarlett

Erik Lamela Memorial Shithouse Award

The REAL winner of this award is Ryan Yates who is a shitweasel very much in the mode of Neal Maupay and Ander Herrera, but I’m giving it to James Maddison for seriously thinking about going to the Dark Side but wimping out and merely tapping Yates in the stomach only for Yates to go down like he was shot anyway. Even getting Madders to that point is an achievement.