The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, April 9

good morning!

I just finished binge-watching three series of The Traitors (both of the US version and the second UK series), which has me thinking: Who on Tottenham’s men’s squad would make a good traitor?

For those unfamiliar, The Traitors is a reality tv game consisting of about 20 people. A small number of them are “traitors”. Their identities are hidden and each night they ‘murder’ a member of the non-traitors, dubbed “faithfuls”.

The traitors try to go through this game undetected, while faithfuls try to suss out the traitors and exile them via banishment.

With that outta the way, let’s take a look at who might be a good traitor:

Timo Werner: Nothing seems to affect Timo Werner, so he’d be hard to read while he acts covertly in the dark.

James Maddison: He said it himself. He loves to be the ‘main man at the roast’. Really no better way to be a traitor than the man main at the mansion.

Oliver Skipp: He’s done such a great job at going undetected, that I forgot he was part of the squad. Get back in contention, Skippy!

Cristian Romero: Seems the most obvious choice. An absolute chaos machine and I’d think no one would enjoy being a traitor more than he.

Pedro Porro: A less chaotic version of Romero in this game. But man, it’d be great to see them play together. I think Porro would get banished first though.

And, just for the sake of it, who might be a good faithful:

Mick van de Ven: His father was literally an undercover agent. If anyone can spot a traitor, it’s the son of a detective.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Quick Trick, by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s talking points from Tottenham’s win over Nottingham Forest

Dan KP: Spurs can enjoy run-in with Champions League practically secured

Charlie Eccleshare ($$): It’s a no-brainer to sign Timo Werner

How Vinicius Jr is leading football’s fight against racism

Long read: Real Madrid Joselu reveals ‘everyone hated away games at Stoke’