Rumor: Tottenham target Leandro Trossard falling out of favor at Brighton

The January transfer window is always interesting for clubs. Not only because it's a 30-day period to figure out who can help make a squad better, but to negotiate with a club in the same league is seemingly tricky.

However, over at Brighton & Hove Albion, Belgium’s Leandro Trossard is making it much easier for clubs he’s linked with to grab the 28-year-old attacker.

Brighton’s new manager Italian Roberto De Zerbi seemed to have a falling out with Trossard earlier today, telling the Belgian he wouldn’t be part of the squad once more with Liverpool coming to the Amex Stadium.

De Zerbi: "Leandro Trossard isn't on the list for next game. The last session before last game, when he understood he wasn't playing, he left the session without telling me anything".



"I told him I don't like this attitude", De Zerbi says.

The club is rumored to have the option to extend Trossard’s contract by another year, pushing his free agency to the summer of 2024. His recent actions are a calling out to the clubs who fancy him to come and swoop him away from the Seagulls.

Leandro Trossard agent Comhair: "De Zerbi has indicated several times that a transfer of Leandro is most reasonable solution".



"It's important that Brighton cooperate this January with a potential immediate transfer, which is beneficial for both parties".

Linked with clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham, Trossard has always been a menace against the Big Six clubs. It's no shock that he wants a move up at this point in his career, providing seven goals and two assists thus far in the Premier League campaign.

Sure, this may not be a Tottenham signing because of his age but this seems to fit the perfect description of a player Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici fancy. Trossard is already league ready having played four years now in the top flight with 25 goals and 13 assists.

Not certain what the price tag will be to see a move occur in the given weeks, but Spurs seem to be waiting patiently.